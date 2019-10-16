|
Groton - Gussie Patterson , 61, passed away, surrounded by her loving family at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019.
She was born Nov. 10, 1957, in Tallulah, La., the daughter of Buster and Ruby Lee (Harris) Hardy.
Gussie was currently employed at Electric Boat as a workers compensation supervisor. She was also a long time member of the Historically Black College Alumni where she served as the treasurer. She joined the group in its first year of existence. She was responsible for us to obtain our IRS 501C3.
She chaperoned the college tours, and she was key point of contact for the students and facilitated programs such as student orientation and seniors' workshop. She had the unique ability to establish a personal relationship and remember every student by name. Gussie was also a member of St. John's Christian Church in Groton.
She is survived by her son William Anthony Patterson, of Groton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at St. John's Christian Church, 346 Shennecossett Rd, Groton. A Calling hour will be held from 10 a.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in New London.
Published in The Day on Oct. 16, 2019