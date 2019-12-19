|
New London - Gwendolyn D. James, 83, of New London passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.
Gwendolyn was born March 3, 1936, in Wallace, N.C. to John and Annie Mae Draughon. She was the beloved wife of Noah James Jr. who predeceased her.
Gwendolyn worked as a teacher for Groton Public Schools for 35 years and was a member of the Connecticut Education Association and a previous member of the NAACP.
Gwendolyn is survived by her son, Noah James III and wife Selina; brothers, Charles Draughon and John Draughon Jr.; sister, Deloris Williams; grandchildren, Lillian James, Noah James IV and Ashley James.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin St., New London. Family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St., New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 19, 2019