Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin St., New London
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn D. James


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn D. James Obituary
New London - Gwendolyn D. James, 83, of New London passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.

Gwendolyn was born March 3, 1936, in Wallace, N.C. to John and Annie Mae Draughon. She was the beloved wife of Noah James Jr. who predeceased her.

Gwendolyn worked as a teacher for Groton Public Schools for 35 years and was a member of the Connecticut Education Association and a previous member of the NAACP.

Gwendolyn is survived by her son, Noah James III and wife Selina; brothers, Charles Draughon and John Draughon Jr.; sister, Deloris Williams; grandchildren, Lillian James, Noah James IV and Ashley James.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 1 Garvin St., New London. Family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, 638 Broad St., New London.
Published in The Day on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -