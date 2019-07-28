|
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of "Gram, Mom, Ma, Gwen, Sister" GWENDOLYN J. LAMPHERE Dec. 18, 1938 - July 18, 2018 Forever lovely, patient, persistent, grateful, and wise beyond imagination, you simply understood-you just knew. You worked and fought hard for everything and everyone you loved and believed in-never giving up, never stopping, and always living the life that you wanted with no apologies. Your soft gentle smile, spirit, voice, hands are so missed every moment of every day. We saw you not so long ago, a pure white dove among a flock of pigeons, just as you said you'd be. It's good to know that you are free, and still watching. You are forever loved and missed, your memory alive and well within all of us. Your Family
Published in The Day on July 28, 2019