Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
181 Ocean Ave
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-8355
Resources
More Obituaries for Haille Urquhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Haille Halberton Urquhart III


1963 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Haille Halberton Urquhart III Obituary
Waterford - Hallie Halberton Urquhart III, of Waterford, passed away April 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 21, 1963, in New London, the son of Hallie Halberton Urquhart Jr., and Julia Annie Thomas Urquhart. He was a member, since 1988, of Bayview Lodge of Masons in Niantic.

Hallie is survived by his sisters, Lucy Swaney of Waterford, Laura Fowler of New London and Diane Star of Florida; brothers Dana Thomas of Niantic and Dale Thomas of Maine; six nieces; and four nephews. Hallie was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and John Urquhart.

Services will be private. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Haille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -