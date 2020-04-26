|
|
Waterford - Hallie Halberton Urquhart III, of Waterford, passed away April 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 21, 1963, in New London, the son of Hallie Halberton Urquhart Jr., and Julia Annie Thomas Urquhart. He was a member, since 1988, of Bayview Lodge of Masons in Niantic.
Hallie is survived by his sisters, Lucy Swaney of Waterford, Laura Fowler of New London and Diane Star of Florida; brothers Dana Thomas of Niantic and Dale Thomas of Maine; six nieces; and four nephews. Hallie was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and John Urquhart.
Services will be private. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, New London is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020