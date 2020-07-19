Pompano Beach, Fla., Waterford - Harold "Hal" C. Bonner, 85, of Pompano Beach, Fla. and Waterford, passed peacefully in his sleep July 16, 2020, at John Knox Village, Pompano Beach, Fla. He was the son of Harold L. and Elsie Bonner, of Cranston, R.I. He is survived by Betty E. Bonner, his wife of 60 years; and his children: daughters, Julie Slafsky and her husband Marc, of Wakefield, Mass, Bethany Bonner, of Waterford; and son Charles Bonner and wife Maura, of Groton; and grandchildren: Elizabeth (Wageley) Griffin, Matthew Wageley, Rebecca and husband Mike Baker, Michael Slafsky and wife Hannah and Nick Bonner.



Hal was born and raised in Providence and Cranston, R.I., where he was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and Providence College. He was a successful and well-liked regional sales manager for ITT Engineered Valves for 36 years. Hal and wife Betty lived in Waterford as active members of the community for 37 years, before retiring to Pompano Beach for the past 15 years.



Diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in its early stages, Hal worked diligently with the disease to hold it at bay as long as his body was able. A very active member as the treasurer of the Men's Club at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, he also served for many years as a lector for the 4 p.m. Mass and Thursday morning Mass, as well as volunteering for St. Vincent De Paul's Society. Many may know him well as a friend of Bill's with a great sense of humor and many stories gained through experience. A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.



Memorial contributions can be made to: ADPA-American Parkinson Disease Association and John Knox Village Foundation. For online obituary and guestbook, visit Atlantis Cremations.



