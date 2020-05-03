Ledyard - Harold E. Reed, 96, of Ledyard, died April 28, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Mich., the son of Martin and Alice Reed.
He graduated from Central High School in Bay City, Mich. in 1941, and, later that year, was hired in the Dow Chemical engineering department in Midland, Mich. In 1943, he began three years of service in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After discharge in 1946, he returned to Dow Chemical in Ledyard as plant engineer, and later became manager of the engineering and purchasing departments. July 10, 1948, he married the former Irene Beaudoin in Springfield, Mass. They lived in Norwich and raised a family of three sons and a daughter, having moved to Ledyard after he retired from Dow in 1981.
An avid runner, Harold began running marathons in his 50s, and even ran to work from Norwich to Ledyard. He was also known for his wit and dry sense of humor which he liked to coin, "the old Reed humor." Anyone who knew him, knew that he was a man of great integrity and character, traits he passed on to his children. Among his many interests, Harold enjoyed travel, tending to his yard and reading anything about military history, but most of all, he loved his family.
Surviving family members are his loving wife of 72 years, Irene; his children, John (Diane), Robert (Cynthia), Richard (Mary Lu), Joyce (Richard); and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarrierproject.org.
The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
He graduated from Central High School in Bay City, Mich. in 1941, and, later that year, was hired in the Dow Chemical engineering department in Midland, Mich. In 1943, he began three years of service in the U.S. Army Air Corps. After discharge in 1946, he returned to Dow Chemical in Ledyard as plant engineer, and later became manager of the engineering and purchasing departments. July 10, 1948, he married the former Irene Beaudoin in Springfield, Mass. They lived in Norwich and raised a family of three sons and a daughter, having moved to Ledyard after he retired from Dow in 1981.
An avid runner, Harold began running marathons in his 50s, and even ran to work from Norwich to Ledyard. He was also known for his wit and dry sense of humor which he liked to coin, "the old Reed humor." Anyone who knew him, knew that he was a man of great integrity and character, traits he passed on to his children. Among his many interests, Harold enjoyed travel, tending to his yard and reading anything about military history, but most of all, he loved his family.
Surviving family members are his loving wife of 72 years, Irene; his children, John (Diane), Robert (Cynthia), Richard (Mary Lu), Joyce (Richard); and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or www.woundedwarrierproject.org.
The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.