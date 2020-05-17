East Lyme - Harold "Hat" Fengar, 76, of East Lyme, formerly of Waterford, died peacefully at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital May 9, 2020, following a short illness. Born Sept. 10, 1943, in New London, Harold was the son of Virginia (Taylor) and Frederic E. Fengar.



Hat was a long-time retired union laborer, the second paid fireman in Quaker Hill and a self-employed house painter. He lived in Quaker Hill for more than 38 years, before moving to New London and then East Lyme.



In the early 1960s, Hat attended Waterford High School, where he played in inaugural football and baseball games against New London High School and Saint Bernard. In 1980, Hat managed Waterford's first Babe Ruth World Series team which took place in Williston, N.D. The "Waterford Americans" came in fourth place, losing only to Rotterdam, N.Y. twice, the eventual champions, and eliminating Austin, Texas and Downers Grove, Ill. In 1988, while living in Maine, Hat managed the 13-year-old Sanford Babe Ruth team which played in the World Series in Vallejo, Calif., finishing eighth. At that time, he was the only person to manage teams from two different states to the Babe Ruth World Series. In 1992, Hat, along with great friend, Bill Jerome, started the Waterford American Legion Baseball program. After struggling in the first years, the program eventually won Zone Championships in 2005-2008, and the American Legion State Championship in 2008.



Hat was integrally involved in many community activities including the Neil Hoelck Basketball Tournament and the Chris Potvin Fund. In recent years, he was one of the official scorers for the EBAC Softball League. Hat was a public address announcer for Roger Bidwell's first World Series team at Avery Point. He also served as public address announcer at Waterford High School, and the district and state Babe Ruth tournaments at Waterford. In 2009, Hat was honored by the Connecticut Sports Writers' Alliance for his service to the community.



Hat loved animals. During his life he had many pets, fondly known as his "kitties." Hat was a great sports fan and his favorite teams were the Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, UCONN men's basketball, Coast Guard, Army and Ivy League football and basketball teams. Hat always said that if it were not for his players, no one would know who he was.



Harold T. Fengar leaves behind his former wife Linda; and his brother Frederic; as well as many close friends who were family to him.



Services are private. A celebration of Hat's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to: West Haven Veterans Hospital, or the Connecticut Humane Society in Quaker Hill. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



