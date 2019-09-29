|
Pawcatucik-Wequetequock - Harold G. Buzzi, 89, of Pawcatuck-Wequetequock, died peacefully Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sally (Panciera) Buzzi.
The Buzzi family will greet relatives and friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 2, 2019, at the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Pius X. Church, 44 Elm Street in Westerly. Burial, with full military honors, will follow in River Bend Cemetery.
A full obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019