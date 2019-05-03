Mystic - Harold T. Gustafson passed away April 30. 2019, in Mystic in his 98th year of a long and productive life.



He was born in 1921, to Harold and Anna Gustafson and grew up in Quaker Hill. He attended Quaker Hill School and Buckley High School, graduating in 1940. While at Buckley, he played clarinet in the school band and the Elk's Boys Band, a hobby that became his life's career and joy. In 1942, he joined the Coast Guard and was accepted into the Coast Guard Academy Band. His positions in the band included first clarinet and drum major. He retired in April 1976, after a career that lasted for 33 years and three months. After retiring from the Coast Guard, Harold enjoyed working as a gardener at the Harkness Estate in Waterford for four years, keeping the gardens beautiful for the public.



Other bands that he participated with include the Shrine Band, the Norwich Concert Band, the Silver Cornet Band, Pfizer orchestra for shows, the German Band that played in Olde Mystic Village, the Eastern Connecticut Symphony and the Westerly Town Band.



Harold was predeceased in 2015, by his devoted wife of almost 70 years, Janet K. Gustafson. He was also predeceased by his only brother, Richard L. Gustafson of Lyme. He is survived by his children, Barbara J. Bowling (Martin) of Osprey, Fla., Susan J. Smith (Mark) of Midlothian, Va., Harold T. Gustafson Jr. (Stephanie) of Waterford, and Debra A. Hall (Mark) of Vernon; seven much-loved grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday May 6, 2019, at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen in Uncasville. The family would like to express their appreciation for the kind and professional care rendered to Mr.Gustafson by the staff of StoneRidge Retirement Center and Greentree Manor of Waterford. Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence. Published in The Day on May 3, 2019