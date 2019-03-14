|
Colchester - Harold "Hal" Woltag, 82, of Colchester, beloved husband of Fay (Gelbert) Woltag, died Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. He served proudly with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Hal went on to work as a Quality Assurance Inspector for Pratt & Whitney for many years before his retirement in 1999.
Funeral Services will be observed 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 15, in the Sanctuary of Congregation Ahavath Achim, 84 Lebanon Ave., Colchester. Burial with military honors will follow in the Jewish Aid Cemetery, Colchester. Shiva Minyan will be observed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the synagogue, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the home.
Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019
