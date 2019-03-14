Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Woltag
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Hal" Woltag

Obituary Flowers

Harold "Hal" Woltag Obituary
Colchester - Harold "Hal" Woltag, 82, of Colchester, beloved husband of Fay (Gelbert) Woltag, died Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. He served proudly with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Hal went on to work as a Quality Assurance Inspector for Pratt & Whitney for many years before his retirement in 1999.

Funeral Services will be observed 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 15, in the Sanctuary of Congregation Ahavath Achim, 84 Lebanon Ave., Colchester. Burial with military honors will follow in the Jewish Aid Cemetery, Colchester. Shiva Minyan will be observed at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the synagogue, and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the home.
Published in The Day on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.