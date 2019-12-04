Home

Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home
490 Voluntown Rd
Jewett City, CT 06351
(860) 376-9715
More Obituaries for Harriet Laroux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet Irene Laroux


1935 - 2019
Harriet Irene Laroux Obituary
Jewett City - Harriet Irene Laroux, 84, of East Main Street passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Brandford Hospice.

She was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Mariposa, Calif. the daughter of Harry and Carolina (Bays) Thatcher.

Harriet was an avid bingo player throughout the area.

She was predeceased by her parents and husband Roger Laroux Sr.

Beloved mother of three is survived by children, Marie Baker (Roy), Cynthia Proulx (Michael), Roger Laroux Jr. (Kimberly); four grandchildren, Annmarie Jenkins, Andrea Garnier, Melinda Larue and Megan Proulx; six great-grandchildren; and her sister Carol Bonin of Winton, Calif.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Gagne-Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City, with a service to follow at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019
