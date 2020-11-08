Dear Mother, we are both such a part of one another. You were first a mother, then a dear friend as well. I don't know how to go on without you. I miss you beyond comprehension. I only know that I will never forget your beautiful ways. I will try, one day at a time, to be as much like you as I can. To just be your loving, caring, living daughter. You are forever in my heart, with every breath I take. Especially on a cool, crisp, and colorful Autumn landscape, my steps always will follow yours.

I love you forever and ever, dear Mommy. Jul

Julie Sottile Sugrue

Daughter