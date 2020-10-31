1/1
Harry A. Jackson Sr.
1931 - 2020
Norwich - Harry A. Jackson Sr., 89, of Norwich died early Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Norwichtown Rehabilitation and Care Center. He was born in Hartford May 2, 1931, the son of the late Henry and Madelaine (Fountain) Jackson.

Harry was the former owner and publisher of the Standard Weekly Newspaper. He served two terms on the Norwich City Council and also two terms as Norwich City Council President. He was a member of Mensa.

Harry was married to Linda (LePage) Jackson who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Harry A. Jackson Jr. (Wendy) of Florida and Jonathan Jackson of Florida; one daughter, Laurie Burton (Jeff) of Ledyard; one stepson, Allan Trudeau of Norwich; two brothers, Richard Jackson of Florida and Robert Jackson (Janice) of Vermont; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one son, Bruce Jackson; one granddaughter, Shelly Jackson; one brother, Lawrence Jackson; and one sister, Susie Poleo.

A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.

Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Day on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
