Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Harry Muller
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
Harry August Muller


1923 - 2020
Harry August Muller Obituary
Stonington - Harry August Muller passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the Backus Hospital, in Norwich. Harry was born Nov. 11, 1923, in Stonington to August Owen and Hazel Todd Muller. He graduated from Stonington High School June 1942, and enlisted in the U.S Army, serving as a shop clerk, from January 1943 to December 1945.

After World War II, Harry worked for his father at his store in Stonington Borough, for the U.S. Post Office in Stonington and for the Westerly Hospital, until his retirement as superintendent for the Stonington Cemetery Association in 1987. Harry was married to Doris Dewhurst, April 22, 1950. They had seven children: Carolyn, Jane, Nancy, Susan, Doris, Todd and Steven. Baby Doris passed after only three days in June 1960. Doris Dewhurst Muller passed Sept 13, 1971, after a long illness. December 25, 1979, Harry married Margaret Loomis, and became stepfather to her three children, Patricia, Stephen and James. Margaret Loomis "Peg" Muller passed March 17, 2016. Harry was a lifelong member of the Stonington Fire Department, and a master mason, Coastal Lodge, for over 70 years.

Harry is survived by his six children; three stepchildren; 17 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Harry's passions were his large family, camping summers at Acorn Acres Campground in Bozrah for 40 years and tinkering in his shed with woodworking projects.

Calling hours will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Mystic Funeral Home, Rt. 1 (GPS 51 Williams Avenue), Mystic. A private burial will take place at the Stonington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Doris Muller Memorial Scholarship Fund, 217 Otrobando Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in The Day on Mar. 4, 2020
