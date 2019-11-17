Home

Harry John Dumond


1992 - 2019
Harry John Dumond Obituary
Montville - Harry John Dumond passed away Nov. 13, 2019. He was born April 27, 1992. Fearless, with his bright smile and big hugs, he made everyone's day a better one.

He was a father, a brother, a son, but most importantly he was loved. His addiction was no secret; the people who knew him and loved him, knew he fought.

At this time, we would like to remember all the good times we had with him and know he is here with us every day. His legacy will live on forever through his son Mason and daughter Autumn. This is not goodbye; it's "See you later, Buddy." ??
Published in The Day on Nov. 17, 2019
