Pawcatuck - Harry R. Winslow of Pawcatuck, passed away at home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Gray-Winslow. Born in Passaic, N.J., Harry was the son of the late Harry J. and Ruth Winslow.
Harry worked as a supervisor at Electric Boat General Dynamics in Groton for many years. He was an accomplished bowler who had bowled in Groton area leagues for several decades. Following his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Stonington Public Schools for 20 years.
Harry is survived by his six sons; two stepsons; one stepdaughter; two brothers; and one sister; as well as many grandchildren.
All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
