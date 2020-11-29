1/
Harry R. Winslow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pawcatuck - Harry R. Winslow of Pawcatuck, passed away at home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 82. He was the beloved husband of Barbara Gray-Winslow. Born in Passaic, N.J., Harry was the son of the late Harry J. and Ruth Winslow.

Harry worked as a supervisor at Electric Boat General Dynamics in Groton for many years. He was an accomplished bowler who had bowled in Groton area leagues for several decades. Following his retirement, he drove a school bus for the Stonington Public Schools for 20 years.

Harry is survived by his six sons; two stepsons; one stepdaughter; two brothers; and one sister; as well as many grandchildren.

All services will be private. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly, is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved