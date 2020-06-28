Quaker Hill - Harry Ross Sullivan, a proud U.S. Army veteran, loving husband, father and "Poppie" to five grandchildren, passed away peacefully June 26, 2020, at his home in Quaker Hill from Parkinson's disease. He was 84. He was born Aug. 3, 1935, the son of Harriet and Harry Sullivan. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edie Sullivan.
Harry graduated from New London High School in 1953, and was a veteran of the Korean War. He retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat after a 40-year career; and was a life member of the Quaker Hill Firehouse. He spent winters in Fort Myers, Fla. playing golf and watching the Boston Red Sox, but what was most important to him was spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children and their spouses, Kathy and Stephen McGarry, Dan and Janine Sullivan; and was Poppie to his grandchildren: Matt (Becca) McGarry, Mike (Mary) McGarry and Leah, Alanna and Andrea Sullivan.
Services will be private. Donations can be made to Home Hospice Care at Hartfordhealthcareathome.org.
Published in The Day on Jun. 28, 2020.