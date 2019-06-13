Old Lyme - Hazel Mae Dean York, 108, passed away May 22, 2019, in Naples Utah. She was born May 8, 1911, in Old Lyme to George R. and Lena M. Dean. Hazel married John (Yurkowitz) York Oct. 26, 1933.



Hazel was a loving wife, mother, aunt and grandmother. She worked alongside John at their commercial egg farm in East Lyme and was active in the New London County Farm Bureau and Registrar of Voters.



Hazel had a way of making everything and everyone around her more beautiful. She loved early American design and had the eye and hands to decorate, crochet, sew and paint exquisitely.



Hazel and John spent their retirement years in Englewood Fla., where they had many friends and spent their days gardening and on their boat fishing, shrimping and gathering shells.



She saw our world evolve from horse and buggy to space exploration, which explains why she was not afraid of change and growth, she was constantly learning, had a computer in her 90s and loved to travel.



Hazel has joined her husband John York; daughter Judy Ann; parents, George R. and Lena M. Dean; sisters and brothers, George R. Dean Jr., Olive M. Branch, Lawrence B. Dean, Chelsie R. Stoddard, and Clarence E. Dean.



She is survived by her devoted son George John York and his wife Valerie C. Wies York of Jensen Utah; grandchildren, Michael J. York, Melinda S. Keaton (Kevin), and Meredith A. Miller (Jacob); beloved great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. June 19, 2019, at the Golden Age Center, 330 S. Aggie Blvd., Vernal, Utah. Her memorial service and burial will take place in Connecticut at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in her memory to Flanders Baptist and Community Church, 162 Boston Post Road, East Lyme, CT. 06333.



A special thanks to her many loving caregivers, especially at the Naples Beehive Home and Canyon Hospice.



Cremation care handled with Blackburn and Sons Vernal Mortuary, blackburnvernalmortuary.com