Ledyard - Hazel P. Matey, 92 of Ledyard died peacefully Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at her home with her beloved husband of 47 years Edward Matey Jr. by her side.



Hazel was born June 1, 1928, in the Main Block Building, Mystic, the daughter of John Cushman and Hazel Pecor Cushman. She grew up and spent most of her life in Mystic, then moving to Ledyard. During her long life she acquired a huge extended family and group of friends, to extensive to list here, who loved her. Hazel the spirited storyteller, conversationalist, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend sharing laughs, tears and a cup of tea will live forever in our hearts.



She was predeceased by her parents, brother John Cushman; daughter Linda Bennet; and son Michael Arnold.



She is survived by her husband Edward; brother Lenny Babcock and family; sons, Thomas Kores, Timothy Arnold and wife Lorraine; daughters, Jacquelyn, Brennan Dobbins; grandchildren, Patrick Irish, Raymond Arnold, Morgan Arnold, Stacy Arnold Howard, Jennifer Arnold Wichael; great-grandchildren, Bryson Wichael, Ensley Arnold, Logan Amburgey and Riker Howard.



There will be no services at this time.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



