Mystic - Hazel (Whipple) Perkins passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Avalon Health Care Center at StoneRidge in Mystic.
She was married to Robert C. Perkins, who predeceased her in 1974. Hazel is survived by her four children: Sharon Fisher and husband Curtis; Wayne Perkins and wife Rachel; David Perkins and wife Debra; Marilyn Buck and husband Douglas; and nine grandchildren: Jessica (Jamme), Victoria (Cameron), Niels (Kaitlin), Jennifer (Jason), Michelle, Robert, Charles, Nicole (Domingo) and Jonathan; and two great-grandchildren, Madison and Matthew. She also is survived by two sisters, Eleanor Finlayson of New Hampshire and M. Jean Williamson of Massachusetts; and predeceased by her sister, Lois Robinson.
Hazel was born Oct. 9, 1924, in Ledyard, daughter of Herold A. and Cora (Rogers) Whipple; and a descendant of the Whipples of the Rogerine community of Quakertown.
In addition to being a fiercely devoted mother, Hazel loved learning, reading, music, and travel. Among her various trips, she traveled through India by train, to the Himalayas, to Venezuela, where she rode by jeep from Caracas to the Caribbean coast, and various times to Brazil, visiting Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and the cities, mountains and coastline in between.
She learned to sail in her fifties and sailed with the Stonington Sailing Club in Stonington Borough. She loved music and in earlier years, and sang with the Community Chorus of Westerly, as well as with the church choirs where she was a parishioner. She also loved to play bridge, an activity that she continued to enjoy at StoneRidge.
Hazel was resilient and determined, but always compassionate. Following the death of her husband when she was 48, she raised her four children while working; and later learned the real estate business and opened her own real estate brokerage firm in Stonington. Hazel was an extraordinary woman. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the StoneRidge staff, Top Sail, and Avalon Health Care Center for their care and kindness over the past two years. Hazel was very appreciative of their caring assistance and spoke of it frequently. The family also wishes to thank the staff of the Vitas Hospice Center and, especially, Jane for her compassionate company.
Memorial services will be private, but the family thanks all who have expressed condolences and inquired about services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Hazel's memory to the StoneRidge Scholarship Fund, 186 Jerry Browne Road, Mystic, CT, 06355.
Published in The Day on Nov. 1, 2019