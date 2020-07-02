Uncasville - Heather Blackburn King passed away at home surrounded by her family June 23, 2020.



Heather was born in New London Jan. 3, 1973, to Gerry L. Blackburn and Patricia Boore Blackburn.



Heather grew up in Groton and graduated from Fitch Senior High School in 1991.



Heather worked in several careers from the time she was 16 until her marriage to Reginald King in 1998.



Heather was a great mother to her stepson Gerald King and her three children Alexandra, Elijah, and Elizabeth King.



Heather volunteered in the community for many years, serving the homeless community through God's Closet Clothing Ministry and going the extra mile to help families through Angel Tree.



Besides her husband, children, and mother, she is survived by her daughter-in- law Leanna King; her sister Patricia Blackburn Mingo, brother-in-law Peter Mingo and their daughters, Nicole, and Adrienne Mingo.



She was predeceased by her father Gerry L. Blackburn.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



