Heather LeeAnn Winslow
1975 - 2020
New London - Heather LeAnn Winslow, 44, left this world April 28, 2020, as prematurely as she entered it. She was born into this world Nov. 6, 1975, to John Winslow and Pamela (Sherlock) Kearney with the soul of a fighter at 3 pounds 3 ounces, a trait that followed her throughout her all too short life.

She attended the New London and Waterford public school systems, graduating in 1994, from Waterford High School. Heather chose to make her home in New London for the last 25 years, where she was blessed to be embraced by a tribe of friends who supported her and her family, for that we are all forever grateful. Her greatest joy in life came from raising the loves of her life, Nicholas Haralambidas, Marissa Winslow, Jeremiah Jeffcoat and Donovan Jeffcoat. Her love for them and all their friends can never be replicated. Many of these friends called her their second mom, including Eddie Reyes, Jeremiah "JC" Cox, Rashad Pauley and Jahmarrah Jordan, who have cemented their places in our family forever.

The oldest of three sisters, she heartbreakingly leaves behind Andrea Goodrich and Jamie Winslow; along with eight nieces and nephews that adored her: Samuel Santiago Jr., Mitchell Santiago, Savanna Aponte, Tahir Jacklin, Emily Goodrich, Billy Goodrich, Ahmir Jacklin and Eban Jacklin. Also surviving her are her children's fathers, George Haralambidas and Jason Jeffcoat, with whom she remained close friends after they blessed her with the joy in her life.

Heather found her true calling in working with the intellectually disabled at Journey Found. Her commitment to the betterment of these individuals' lives was a true testament to her compassionate and empathetic soul. Christine, Becky, Tracey and Christina gave her so much joy; and we are grateful for them every day. She felt every emotion in her life deeply, especially where animals were concerned. She never found an animal that she didn't immediately fall in love with, and try to take home.

In order to celebrate Heather's life in the manner it deserves, the family will host a Celebration of Life as soon as is practicable. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Connecticut, Journey Found, The Humane Society or Reliance House.

Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Burial
Funeral services provided by
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
141 Central Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-1886
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heather was an angel to my kiddo who has autism. Everyday when he left for school, Heather made a point of talking to him and telling him to have a good day as she arrived or left work. Heather also offered words of encouragement to me as well. My son considered Heather a friend and would wink and give her a thumbs up and we both would laugh. Our hearts go out to the her family and many people she touched.
A & J Edwards
My condolences to Heather's family and friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to you.
David Sherman
Still can't believe she's gone. I keep wanting to call her about Kristina. Yesterday we were supposed to conference call with Social Security for my daughter Kristina's new benefits and I had to get through the call without her, just making her loss that much more real to me. She cared so much for the girls at Country Glen in Groton, her Journey Found home base. She treated them with love & respect. She was like a second mother to my daughter. She carried with her knowledge about Kristina and about Williams syndrome that is gone with her. I'm sure the same can be said about each of the girls at Country Glen. Experiences and knowledge about each of their special circumstances just gone. They can hire someone new to fill her position, but they will never take her place. Heather was a very special person, with a sweet spirit and fun about her. You just couldn't help but like and respect her for all her hard work & extra hours spent in the betterment of her charges. I appreciated her so much and will miss her more than I can say. I will be praying for all her family and friends. Please remember her girls at Country Glen in your prayers as well.
Judy Marino
Smiley I am so sorry for your loss. Just remember your mom will always be with you, your brothers and sister always... We are here for you and your family if you need anything. Love you
Nicole Orbe
Friend
Im so sad to hear of Heathers passing. I had the pleasure of working with her and her family. She loved her children and was such a great mom. I still have the gift she gave me when I had a loss ,its treasured because of the though she put into into it.
Sending prayers to her family and Marissa.
Robin
Robin Pierce
I'm sorry so sorry for your loss I want to school and graduated with Heather Chili's very very nice to me will miss her always
Theresa Bateman
Classmate
Rest in peace Heather you will be missed. Prayers for you
Brian Keenan
I am truly saddened by Heather passing. My thoughts and prayers go out to her beautiful children and family. Rest in peace Heather, you will be missed
Jennie Santiago
Friend
thresa bateman
Friend
My condolences to the family. I worked many years with Heather at Foxwoods. Heather was kind ,sweet and find to be around. She would give you the shirt off her back of you asked. Loved working with her. She loved family and had a huge place in her heart for animals.. prayed to the. Family.
Denisa Miele
Heather was my best friend and partner. She has made me a better person. We had so many plans. She will always be loved by me forever and always.
Nykia Motley
Heather Leanne Winslow was the best person I've ever had the honor knowing. This world won't be the same without her.
Ryan P
Love you so much Heather. So blessed and thankful to have known you for all these years. Thank you for being a second mom to Eddie and Arri and every other kid that needed a cheerleader. Thank you for giving me my extended niece and nephews in Nick, Marissa, Miah, and Donnie.

You have fought for so long and have fought so hard, you are deeply missed.
Anna Booska
Friend
I worked with Heather for a very long time ar Journey Found/May Institute. We spent a lot of time together at work and out of work. I love her dearly and will forever miss her.
Kelley Long
I remember what a beautiful girl she was. Kind, loving and sweet. God has a beautiful angel now.
Damaris Davis
Family
I remember Heather when we worked at foxwoods together. She was my first trainer when i started. She trained me in the chip bank. Heather was always willing to help anyone. I have been trying to reconnect with her on Facebook but she never connected with me. RIP Heather. You will forever be missed by everyone who knew you.
Kathi-ann White
You will be missed Rih prayers for the family to find some peace its hard so i know what you all are going through lost my mom in 2018 it hurts like no other pain you ever felt in your life keep your heads up she is always with you all right in your heart and try to think about the good times you had with her from the shakespeare family
Asia Shakespeare
Friend
An angel has been called to heaven. I will hold you in my heart forever. My prayers for your family and those that you touched with your loving soul along your lifes journey. Rest in Peace Heather
C B
My condolences to Heather's family and friends. My thoughts and prayers go out to you. Heather will be missed by all that got to know her.
Erica Gamache
Thank You for the Love You Showed us ALL. FLY HIGH with the ANGELS.
Melanie Jacobs
Neighbor
My Condolences to the Family & Friends. May GOD hold you at this time of Sorrow. My Prayers are with you all. Heather will be missed by all of us. May You FLY HIGH with the ANGELS.
Please accept my condolences for the loss of Heather, life is not fair at times, painful and sad. God Bless Uncle Wayne
Wayne Winslow
My condolences to you Andrea and the rest of your family. May she rest in peace while watching over all of you from heaven.
Melinda Schilling
Dear Andrea & family, my deepest condolences to you and your entire family and friends. It sounds like she was an incredibly empathetic person and was loved by so many. May she rest in peace for all of eternity.
Paula Brennan
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Katherine Ryan
Pam, I'm so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and serenity.
Lin & Larry Balog
Family
Words cannot express my sadness for your family. Some angels are taken too soon. I hope you all find some comfort in knowing that she's now your guardian angel.
Heather Sanford
