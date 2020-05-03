New London - Heather LeAnn Winslow, 44, left this world April 28, 2020, as prematurely as she entered it. She was born into this world Nov. 6, 1975, to John Winslow and Pamela (Sherlock) Kearney with the soul of a fighter at 3 pounds 3 ounces, a trait that followed her throughout her all too short life.



She attended the New London and Waterford public school systems, graduating in 1994, from Waterford High School. Heather chose to make her home in New London for the last 25 years, where she was blessed to be embraced by a tribe of friends who supported her and her family, for that we are all forever grateful. Her greatest joy in life came from raising the loves of her life, Nicholas Haralambidas, Marissa Winslow, Jeremiah Jeffcoat and Donovan Jeffcoat. Her love for them and all their friends can never be replicated. Many of these friends called her their second mom, including Eddie Reyes, Jeremiah "JC" Cox, Rashad Pauley and Jahmarrah Jordan, who have cemented their places in our family forever.



The oldest of three sisters, she heartbreakingly leaves behind Andrea Goodrich and Jamie Winslow; along with eight nieces and nephews that adored her: Samuel Santiago Jr., Mitchell Santiago, Savanna Aponte, Tahir Jacklin, Emily Goodrich, Billy Goodrich, Ahmir Jacklin and Eban Jacklin. Also surviving her are her children's fathers, George Haralambidas and Jason Jeffcoat, with whom she remained close friends after they blessed her with the joy in her life.



Heather found her true calling in working with the intellectually disabled at Journey Found. Her commitment to the betterment of these individuals' lives was a true testament to her compassionate and empathetic soul. Christine, Becky, Tracey and Christina gave her so much joy; and we are grateful for them every day. She felt every emotion in her life deeply, especially where animals were concerned. She never found an animal that she didn't immediately fall in love with, and try to take home.



In order to celebrate Heather's life in the manner it deserves, the family will host a Celebration of Life as soon as is practicable. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Southeastern Connecticut, Journey Found, The Humane Society or Reliance House.



