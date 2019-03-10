Norwich - Hector Baillargeon, 87, passed away March 8, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital.



He was born June 20, 1931, in Norwich to Azarias and Victoria (Heroux) Baillargeon and grew up locally with his siblings, Leo, Roland, Herman, Doris, Lillian, John, Robert, Norman, Paul and Herve.



Hector met and soon married the love of his life, Mary Kane, Aug. 2, 1952, at St. Mary Church in Greenville. Together they created a life filled with love and respect.



He served in the U.S .Army in the Korean War receiving an Honorable Discharge. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 493 and served on the Norwich City Council, Norwich Housing Authority, was a member of the Knights of Columbus, and the Elks, and was a communicant of The Cathedral of St. Patrick in Norwich.



Hector provided his family with a strong foundation focused on faith and family, leading by example, showing admiration and respect to his wife, Mary for 66 years.



He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Dennis, Raymond and wife, Amy, Eileen, and Patricia Baillargeon; along with Mary Ellen Lunt and Nancy Pelletier; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 2- to p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 12th at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 13th at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway in Norwich meeting directly at the church. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 815 Boswell Av., Norwich, CT.



Donations in Hector's memory may be made to The Academy of The Holy Family, 54 W. Main St., Baltic, CT 06330 or The Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich, CT 06360.



Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019