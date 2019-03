Groton - Hector F. Gonzalez Benitez, 71, of Groton, died peacefully Friday evening, Feb. 22, 2019, at L&M Hospital in New London.



He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico Jan. 21, 1948, the son of Julio Gonzalez and Francisca Gonzalez (Benitez).



Hector worked as a paramedic in Puerto Rico and NYC, and retired as a security officer for the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation where he developed long lasting friendships. He was a proud member of the U.S. Army National Guard and served honorably as a Liaison Officer in Conn. for the United Confederation of Taino People. He enjoyed creating native art, music, playing the flute, and educating people about Taino culture and the native way.



Hector will be deeply missed by his four children, Michelle Cruz (Roberto) of Mystic, Myree Allen (Larry) of Warwick, R.I., Melody DaSilva (Jack) of Pawcatuck, and Marc Gonzalez of Waterbury. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, Isaiah, Samantha, Sabrenna, Essence, Victoria, Omar, Jordin, Manuel, Nashyia, Adonis, Jaime, Isaac, Marcellis and Braylen. Along with his mother and children, Hector is also survived by his brother, Julio Gonzalez Benitez; as well as a nephew, niece, and their children. He was predeceased by his father and his sister, Sonia Gonzalez Benitez.



Visiting hours and memorial service will be held from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9th at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton, CT. Please visit www.byles.com for directions or to sign the guestbook. Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary