Gales Ferry - Helen A. (Henderson) Norman, 104, of Gales Ferry passed away in her sleep Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late James E. Norman. Together they raised their family in Gales Ferry. She was born Nov. 22, 1915, in Groton to the late Thomas and Stella Henderson, she was preceded in death by her eight siblings.
She leaves behind four children, Joyce Ann Tamer (Roger), James Norman (Janice), Dennis Norman (Ann) and Kimberly Clem (Steve). Also, she was Nanny to nine grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren.
Helen was a homemaker who enjoyed family and friends, baking the best pies, having Tuesday lunches with her sisters and family. She loved taking care of her many bird feeders and could tell you all about the variety of birds that came to visit. She looked forward to shopping on Fridays with her best friend Terri. She always had a kind word to say and a beautiful smile.
A private burial will take place this summer. Byles Groton Memorial Home assisted the family with the arrangements. To sign the online register or to share a memory please visit www.byles.com.
Published in The Day on Feb. 20, 2020