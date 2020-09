Or Copy this URL to Share

Mystic - Helen D. Fitts, 83, of Mystic died at home Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.



She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Fernald C. "Fittsy" Fitts Jr. who died in 1986.



A celebration of her life is being planned for a future date.



A complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition of The Day.



The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



