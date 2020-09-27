Mystic - Helen D. Fitts, 83, of Mystic left the confines of her aged body and mind Sept. 17, 2020. She is now reunited with her husband, the love of her life, Fernald C. "Fittsy" Fitts Jr.; her beloved grandson Donald C. Fitts; and sister, best friend and partner in crime, Nancy Henry.



Helen grew up in Centerbrook and was working at Benny's Market in town where she met Fittsy. They were married in 1955, began a family and shared a love of cars and drag racing. Helen was a hard worker and spent many years at Douglas Randall. When the weekends rolled around, she and Fittsy could be found at the drag strip, not in the grandstands, but in their cars going down the track. Helen piloted the family station wagon/tow vehicle in the pure stock division. She was quite proud of her ability to "cut a light" and "whip the competition." Over time, Helen hung up her helmet and began working for the track, everything from assigning car numbers, awarding trophies and operating the timing equipment, to ultimately writing the timeslips. If you were a former drag racer in Connecticut, check your old timeslips; you may have an original by Helen. In 1980, Fittsy took the reins as track manager of Connecticut International Raceway with Helen by his side. These were the happiest times of her life, as she and Fittsy could share their love of drag racing with their children, family and friends.



In 1986, Fittsy passed, the racetrack was closed, and Helen's life changed to racing spectator and cheerleader. She continued to work hard, now at Stop & Shop in Groton. Many will remember her behind the courtesy desk or bagging groceries until she was 79. Her sister Nancy got her hooked on UConn women's basketball, and she watched every game. She was also fortunate to have the companionship of Richard Savoie over the years, both enjoying racing and other sports. In 2016, she attended her last drag race at Lebanon Valley and watched her sons and daughter-in-law participate. Eventually, all the years of hard work took their toll on her physically, and dementia crept in.



She leaves behind those of us fortunate enough to have been a part of her family: Michael and Joyce Fitts of Groton, Denis Fitts of Mokena, Ill., Margaret and John Markwat of Higganum; grandchildren, Keith Fitts of Pawcatuck, Joseph and Ashley Fitts of Westerly, R.I., Thomas Fitts of Mokena, Ill., Daniel Markwat of Medford, Mass. and Kenneth Markwat of Higganum; and great-grandchildren, Isabell Fitts-Krsyaniak of Pawcatuck and Cassandra Fitts of Westerly, R.I.



No services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date. The Dinoto Funeral Home is assisting the family.



