IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of HELEN FERENCEK July 11, 1929 - Aug. 13, 2018 It's been a year since you've been gone. We miss you and not a day goes by that you're not in our thoughts. You were a remarkable role model who always saw the good in people, and lived your life by the golden rule. So many times we reach for the phone to call and then we're reminded that you are no onger with us. We will always treasure the memories we shared. Missing you, Janie, Carina and Families
Published in The Day on Aug. 13, 2019