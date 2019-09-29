|
Groton - Helen Frances (McLaren) Heap, 95, formerly of New London, died peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Fairview, Odd Fellows Home of Connecticut with her family at her side. She was born in Springfield, Mass. July 16, 1924, the daughter of Harold and Anna Triggs McLaren. Helen was raised in Adams, Mass. and was a 1942 graduate of Adams High School. Helen graduated from the Springfield School of Nursing in 1944. She was a school nurse for the Adams School District and later worked as a nurse at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.
Helen and her husband, former Waterford High School Assistant Principal Joseph C. Heap, enjoyed 63 years of marriage before his death in 2009. She volunteered in many community organizations including the Lawrence + Memorial LAMBS club, New London Visiting Nurses Association and St. Joseph School.
She is survived by her three children, Joseph C. Heap II (Margie) of New London, Martha Heap Shoemaker (Scott) of Old Lyme and Timothy T. Heap of Brooklyn, N.Y. She was grandmother to five grandsons and great-grandmother two great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters. She is also survived by her brother William J. (Ann) McLaren of Adams, Mass. She was predeceased by her sister Jean A. McLaren in 2017.
Our family would like to thank those who made our mother's final weeks comfortable, especially the tremendous staff of Fairview on floor 1 and Dr. McDermott who cared for her during the past seven years.
Calling hours are from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London. The funeral procession will assemble at 10:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and proceed to a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in New London.
As Helen was a longtime communicant of St. Joseph Church, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment Fund or to Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut.
