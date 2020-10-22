Stratford - Helen Grove Ingle, 98, long-time resident of Old Lyme passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, with family by her side.
Helen was born May 10, 1922, in Springfield, Mass., the daughter of Ludvig Kongsted and Anna Henricksen Kongsted. She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Ingle in 1992.
Helen is survived by her children, Carl A. Grove of Venice, Fla., Lawrence L. Grove of Groton, Stephen R. Ingle of Quincy, Mass., Jane E. Platt of Stratford, and David J. Ingle of Catonsville, Md.; as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Helen was born almost a century ago, at a time when there was no television and movies cost a nickel. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., as well as Katharine Gibbs School in Boston. In 1943 she married Eugene Grove of State College, Pa. and resided in Waterbury, where she raised her two older children. Mr. Grove passed away in 1951. Helen married Robert Ingle of Lynbrook, N.Y. in 1956 and lived for many years in Huntington, N.Y., where she raised her three younger children.
After Dr. Ingle passed away in 1992, Helen moved to Old Lyme where she made her home for almost thirty years. She will be remembered as a exceptionally loving and generous person, the ultimate mother and "grandma." She was an avid reader and a master knitter and baker, known far and wide for her legendary chocolate chip cookies. She made countless beautiful and ornate sweaters, not just for family, but for friends, neighbors, and acquaintances. She selflessly volunteered as a foster mother in the 1950s, a Sunday school teacher and scout leader in the 1960s, and as a driver with Meals on Wheels during the 1970s and 1980s.
Helen Ingle was deeply loved by her family and many acquaintances who became lifelong friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen's name to Meals on Wheels. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com
for photos and online guestbook.