East Lyme - Helen V. Lewis, 89, of East Lyme, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Feb. 25th.
She was born May 29, 1929, in New London, the daughter of William G. and Arlice Holloway Price. She was the wife of the late William B. Price.
Services and burial are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Waterford VFW Post 6573, 382 Boston Post Rd., Waterford, CT 06385
Published in The Day on Mar. 3, 2019
