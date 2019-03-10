Resources More Obituaries for Helen Lewis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Helen Lewis

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers EAST LYME - Helen V. Lewis, 89, of East Lyme passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 25th.



She was born May 28, 1929 in New London the daughter of William B. and Arlice Holloway Price. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Lewis.



Services and burial are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Waterford VFW Post 6573, 382 Boston Post Rd., Waterford, CT 06385



In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Waterford VFW Post 6573, 382 Boston Post Rd., Waterford, CT 06385 Published in The Day on Mar. 10, 2019