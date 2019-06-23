Uncasville - Helen Louise Connell, 89, of Uncasville passed away peacefully June 15, 2019. She was born in New London Feb. 25, 1930, to Alfred and Amanda Sandown.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Anthony DiCioccio; her son Richard Connell; granddaughter Toni Anne Henry and husband Jonathan; her nieces and nephews, Al and Debra Hartley, Wendy and Lee Poplett, Jackie, Hunter and Dakota Bunch, Frank Kovalik, Todd Jones and Monique Ducas; and two great-grandchildren, Alexandria and Adrien of whom she was very proud. She was predeceased by her lifelong love and husband, Thomas G. Connell; sisters, Irene Babeski, Minnie Barbuto; brother Alfred Saindon; nephew William Babeski ;and grandson Zachary DiCioccio.



Helen spent her early years growing up in New London. She often recalled stories of family and friends who enjoyed a simple life filled with laughter and joy. She was married Sept. 11, 1948, to Thomas her husband of over 65 years. They resided in Uncasville for most of their lives. They lived long and blessed lives spending time with family and friends, traveling and serving their community and church.



Helen was an active member of St. John's Catholic Church for over 53 years. She held many positions at the parish, district, and international level. At the parish level she held many positions in the Rosary Altar Society including President Secretary, Program Chairperson and she was a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She took great pride in her dedication for over 50 years to the NCCW and her accomplishments were many. She served on the district, diocesan and national level and held numerous positions including District and Diocesan President, Vice President, Legislative Concerns Commissioner, International Affairs Co-Chairman, Representative for Church Women United and the WICS Program and she began the NCCW Water Tank Project and Layette Program for the diocese of Norwich. At the national level she served as Province Director promoting legislative programs and attended numerous conventions and assemblies. She also held many positions as a past member of the Mohegan Fire Company Auxiliary as well as being Deputy Registrar for the Town of Montville.



Helen enjoyed sewing, luncheon dates and socializing with the Red Hats and friends and she had a passion for cooking. Her cooking was an expression of her love for family and she would often cook favorite meals even during the final weeks of her life. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a kind and generous soul who touched many lives and she will be eternally missed.



There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. June 29, at St. John's Church located on Maple Ave., Uncasville. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Catholic Charities, 331 Main Street, Norwich, CT, 06360.



Please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com to leave an online tribute or condolence. Published in The Day on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary