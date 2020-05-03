Helen M. Smith
1923 - 2020
Norwalk - Helen M. Smith, 96, of Norwalk passed away peacefully April 30, 2020, after a brief illness. Helen was born May 10, 1923, in Greenfield Center, N.Y. to parents, Enofia and Dominik Vermes. She graduated from Norwalk High School in 1940. She married Thomas M. Smith, of Norwalk. Sadly, he predeceased her in August 1963.

Helen is survived by her son James P. Smith and his wife Melitta Cutright of Cortez, Colo.; her granddaughter, Elisabeth Cutright-Smith and husband Justin Mapula; and great-granddaughter Lyla, due to be born in August 2020. Also, surviving her is daughter, Kathleen Smith Hocking and her husband Arthur of Mystic. Helen was predeceased by her son Thomas F Smith, who passed Jan. 29, 2020; and her sister, Francis Lindeblad of Rowayton. Her extended family includes her "adopted" son, Thomas David McMurray, S.J., College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.; and friend and caregiver, Colleen Little of Stonington.

Helen was a lifelong resident of Norwalk. She was a hard worker who held various jobs until her final retirement at 85 years old. She retired from the Norwalk-Wilton Chapter of the American Red Cross in 1985, after serving 19 years. In post-retirement, she worked at the Nash Engineering Company, where she initially met her beloved husband. Her last employment was with the Hour Publishing Company, until her second retirement in November 2008. Helen was active in religious and civic organizations. She was a member of the Monsignor Thomas J. Finn Columbiettes Council 46, the AARP Norwalk Wilton Chapter and the St. Jerome's Women's Guild. Helen loved the gatherings of family and friends, walks at the beach and helping people whenever the opportunity arose. She consistently saw the goodness in people and situations, and she had a lifelong faith which never wavered.

The family is grateful for the care provided by Eleanor Puskar, of Bridgeport and the staff of the Mystic Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory may be made to St. Jerome Church, The Open-Door Shelter in Norwalk or a charity of one's choice. To leave Helen's family an online condolence, please go to www.magnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Day on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Magner Funeral Home
12 Mott Avenue
Norwalk, CT 06850
203-866-5553
