Niantic - Helen M. (Landers) Toth, 92, of Niantic and longtime resident of Springfield, Mass. died Monday, Nov. 11, with her son and close family and friends at her side. She was born in Springfield March 23, 1927, to the late Leon E. and Nora Prokop Landers.
She was predeceased by her husband of sixty-two years, Steven in 2012. She leaves her son Steven E. Toth of Longmeadow, Mass.; her niece and god-daughter, Jacqueline Footman Garden and husband Phillip of Wallingford; special cousins Michael J. Thompson and his wife Meredith of Columbia, Md. and Lori (Thompson) Begiebing and husband David of Louisville, Ky. and their daughter Angie; several other nieces and a nephew. Helen was predeceased by her sister Shirley J. Footman; and brother Edward J. Landers.
Helen attended Springfield public schools including Brightwood and Lincoln Elementary, Chestnut Junior High and Commerce High. While in her late teens and early twenties she volunteered as an usherette at the former Court Square Theater where she met a number of Hollywood entertainers who were performing there including Buddy Ebsen and Virginia Mayo. Helen retired after twenty-eight years from Rexnord Corporation formerly located in Springfield. She met her husband who was stationed at Westover in 1947 while roller skating at the former Rialto rink. They married July 23, 1949.
Helen began her association with Niantic in 1943 accompanying her lifelong girlfriend, Dorothy (Dolly) (Seiffert) Packard and her parents to their cottage on Griswold Island. Steve, who loved to fish, began accompanying her in 1948. While renting a cottage in Giants Neck in 1954, they purchased waterfront property in Giants Neck Heights and began building a summer home which became their retirement home in 1989. They were active with the East Lyme Seniors taking numerous group trips and also took many train trips to Virginia where their son worked for many years. Helen and Steve were rarely seen apart, and both enjoyed working in their yard as a favorite pastime. Now they are together again. To those who knew Helen, her beautiful smile will be indelibly etched in their memories never to be forgotten.
Special thanks are extended to Drs. Saul Neuman, Richard Fraser, Mihaela Negulescu and Bernard Ferguson, the nurses and aides at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and at Bayview Healthcare and extra special thanks to the VNA of Southeastern Connecticut including Beverly Stannard, RN and home health aides including Donna Miller, Erica Fazio and Danielle Kenyon who were closest to Helen in recent years and to the Vitas staff who have provided care and support in her final months. Lastly, very special thanks to nurse, friend and neighbor Lynanne Ritz who provided loving care and comfort.
The funeral home service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at the West Springfield Curran-Jones Funeral Home, 109 Main St., W. Springfield, MA., followed by burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Springfield. A calling hour will precede the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday.
Published in The Day on Nov. 15, 2019