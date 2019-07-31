|
New London - We are saddened to announce the passing Sunday July 28, of Helen MacKenzie Alderman, 93, at the Harbor Village Center in New London. Formerly of Clark Lane in Waterford, she died as she lived - surrounded by her family, to whom she had so lovingly devoted her life.
A 1943 graduate of Chapman Tech, she graduated from the Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing in 1946 and entered service as a nurse at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. Rising to become the Emergency Room Nursing Supervisor at L+M, she continued her studies at Mitchell College and received her nursing degree from the University of Bridgeport in 1962. Excelling in organization and budgeting, she was promoted to Director of the Outpatient Department. She held that position until she retired in 1986.
Helen had a quick wit, loved to travel, garden and read, but most of all she loved her family. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Heather and RADM Joseph "Pepe" Castillo USCG, (ret); her sister Elizabeth Patterson (Richard); her grandchildren, Jonathan and Matthew Castillo (Jennifer) and Jessica Castillo-Getchell (Matthew); her great-grandchildren Benjamin, Nickolas, Amelia, and Ava; her nephew Donald Patterson (Kathryn) and his son MacKenzie Patterson (Jasmine) and his son Nathan. She was predeceased by her parents, Donald and Nellie MacKenzie; and her sister Evelyn MacKenzie.
There will be a Memorial service celebrating her life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Flanders Baptist and Community Church in East Lyme.
Fulton-Theroux Funeral Service has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food bank at Flanders Baptist and Community Church.
Published in The Day on July 31, 2019