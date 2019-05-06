|
Lebanon - Helen O. Russo, 95, of Lebanon, passed away at home on May 4, 2019. She was born on Feb. 29, 1924, in Colchester. She was predeceased by her husband, Orlando Roland, in 1997.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 67 W. Town St., Lebanon. The Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home of Colchester has been entrusted with care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 6, 2019