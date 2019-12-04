Home

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
519 Scotland Rd.
Norwich, CT
View Map
1940 - 2019
Helen Pendleton Allen Obituary
Versailles - Helen Pendleton Allen, 79, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at Apple Rehab in Uncasville. Helen was born June 9, 1940, in Norwich, the daughter of the late Carl Marx Wiemann and Susan Pendleton (Lamb) Wiemann. She married Dennison Allen Sept. 15, 1964, he survives her.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 519 Scotland Rd., Norwich. Burial will be private for the family.

To leave a message of condolence for Helen's family, please visit her memorial at www.churchandallen.com.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019
