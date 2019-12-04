|
Versailles - Helen Pendleton Allen, 79, passed away Nov. 26, 2019, at Apple Rehab in Uncasville. Helen was born June 9, 1940, in Norwich, the daughter of the late Carl Marx Wiemann and Susan Pendleton (Lamb) Wiemann. She married Dennison Allen Sept. 15, 1964, he survives her.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Church and Allen Funeral Home in Norwich. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 519 Scotland Rd., Norwich. Burial will be private for the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 4, 2019