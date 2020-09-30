East Lyme - Helen "Tenney" Smith, died Sept. 22, 2020, from complications due to early onset dementia. She was born in New York City Sept. 11, 1958, a daughter of Peter Newhall and Anne Murchison Smith. Raised in New York City and Greenwich.
She was a 1976 graduate of the Taft School in Watertown and received a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education from Northwestern University in 1980. Tenney held three masters degrees: from Columbia University Teachers College, from Boston University in literacy, and from University of Massachusetts-Boston in school psychology, as well as certification in Montessori primary education, SPELL-Links, a literacy program focused on phonics, and as an Orton Gillingham reading specialist. She valued evidence-based learning systems.
Tenney had a long and varied career in the field of education as a literacy specialist including school based and hospital based work. Most recently she worked at Norwich Free Academy. She adored her childhood summers in Madison and returned to live on the Connecticut Shoreline in 2011, residing in Old Lyme and East Lyme. She was always happy near water. Tenney loved celebrating birthdays and milestones in simple but extravagant ways. Over the summer, in preparation for her own September birthday, she gave windup toys to the entire staff of LiveWell, a Southington facility specializing in dementia where she lived her final months. Tenney hosted weekly tea parties with friends from Norwich Free Academy and brought a unique joy and sense of magical thinking to all she loved.
She is survived by her sister Alison Smith Lord and her spouse Tim Lord of New York, N.Y.; her brother Todd Smith and his spouse Stephanie Smith of Forest Hills, N.Y.; her nieces, Anne and Mary Lord; and her nephew Peter Smith. She was predeceased by her nephew Hayden Lord.
As one friend wrote, "no one will ever take her place of immeasurable generosity, kindness, social empathy, and whimsical creativity."
Donations in Tenney's memory can be made to Dr. Brad Dickerson's Dementia Research Program in the Massachusetts General Hospital Frontotemporal Disorders Unit, https://Giving.MassGeneral.org/FTDUnit
; or, the LiveWell Alliance Care Fund, recognizing the heroic efforts of the caregivers at LiveWell. A virtual memorial service is being planned for later this year.