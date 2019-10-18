|
|
Niantic - Helen Stratos, 98, a longtime resident of the Niantic area passed away peacefully at her home Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born Jan. 2, 1921, in New Britain, the daughter of Tom and Jenny Kominos.
Helen will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Van "Buddy" and his wife Harriet, and Gregory and his wife Patti; her six beloved grandchildren, Amy (her husband Chris), Barry, Jennifer, Gregory Jr., Kati (her husband Dan) and Mary; and six great-grandchildren, Julia, Charlotte, Jordan, Darius, Ben and Gus.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the caring angels at Hospice. They are amazing caregivers, and we cannot begin to express how much they helped us. Thank you to our dear friend and neighbor, Karen, who made Helen's last years so joyful. You were like a daughter to her, and we could never thank you enough.
It was Helen's request that her services be private. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Charles.
Yia Yia always said, "Remember the good times."
Donations in her memory may be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT, 06360
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019