Mystic - Helen Tulka 95, of Mystic formerly of Norwich died Tuesday April 2, 2019, at Groton Regency. She was the widow of John Tulka. Helen was born in Montville where she was a longtime resident.



She is survived by her 2 sons, John J. Tulka and his wife Elaine of E. Falmouth Mass. and Stephen Tulka MD and his wife Cindy of Mystic. She also leaves 2 grandchildren, Carrie Phelan and Christine Tulka; and 2 great-grandchildren Casey and Caden Phelan.



Visitation will be from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday April 5, 2019, at the Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Avenue, Norwich with a graveside service following at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery Norwich.



The family would like to thank the staff of the Groton Regency and Masonicare Hospice for their kind care of Helen.