Noank - Helen Washburn, 84, of Noank, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Paul J. Washburn Sr., who died in 2015.

The family is completing funeral arrangements that will be announced in a later edition of the New London Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
