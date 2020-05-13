Noank - Helen (Longo) Washburn, 84, of Noank died at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital May 8, 2020. She was born Sept. 29, 1935, in Norwich, to Mary (Piazza) and Gregory Longo. She attended NFA and graduated in 1954. On June 30, 1962, she was married to Paul Joseph Washburn Sr. (1934-2015) at Saints Peter and Paul Church in Norwich.



Helen enjoyed a wonderful life with her nine siblings, Josephine, Nicholas, Anthony, Gregory, Peter, Samuel, Robert, Susan, and Mary. As well as many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her sister Mary Babbit of Norwich; her son Paul J. Washburn Jr., his wife Becky and three daughters Julia, Alison and Megan all of Andover, Mass. She is also survived by her daughter Paula Washburn and her sons Jack and Greyson Demmons of Noank.



Helen enjoyed a career at Electric Boat and later a paraprofessional with the Groton Public Schools, where she retired in 1990. She was a 50+ year parishioner at St. Mary Church in Groton.



There will be calling hours from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 16, at the Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St, Mystic. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, Groton. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions both calling hours and mass will be limited to family only.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 69 Groton Long Point Road, Groton.



