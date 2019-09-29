|
Waterford - Hendrik Verkade III, 66, nurseryman and owner of the former Green Survival Gardens in Waterford, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London.
"Rick" had owned the Waterford garden center, with his father Hendrik, Jr., for more than 40 years. He was a well-known local figure, always flanked by his parrot Icarus and many cats. People came to chat with Rick Verkade as much as they did to buy, taking advantage of his concise advice which was, of course, always free. In the business's heyday, he provided landscaping and indoor planting services, produce, Christmas trees, wreaths and a greenhouse, in addition to all the usual plants and supplies. After the death of Hendrik Jr., his grandson Hendrik IV, acquired the position of business manager, becoming the fourth generation of the Verkade family to carry on its horticulturist heritage.
He is survived by his children, Heather Wells (Thomas), Hendrik Verkade IV (Alison), and Nicole Verkade Gillman (Phillip); his sister Judith Gove (Blaine); and three grandchildren, Liam Gillman and Corbin Gillman and Hendrik "Fin" Verkade V. He is predeceased by his brother, Stephen Dunning Verkade; his mother, Elsbeth D. Verkade and his father, Hendrik Jr.
Rick attended Harbor Elementary School and graduated New London High School. As a teenager he worked at Verkade's Nursery off Great Neck Road, an area that is now open space as part of the Connecticut State Parks system. He also served as a volunteer fireman with the Pequot Fire House in New London. Among his many interests, he enjoyed photography, painting, and constructing clever advertisements for his roadside business sign.
Rick took great care to preserve the Verkade family ancestry, curating family artifacts and oral history. In later years, he utilized social media to continue this endeavor, passing along his horticultural knowledge and proudly sharing family photographs and updates, especially of his beloved children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be planned by his children at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please support and patronize your locally owned businesses.
Published in The Day on Sept. 29, 2019