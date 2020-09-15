Groton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, Henry "Pete" Braly Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 27, 1922, in Shreveport, La., son of the late Catherine Van Natta. Pete grew up on a rice farm in Little Rock, Ark., traveled the world and was proud to be a Commander in the United States Navy Submarine Force before settling with his family in beautiful Mumford Cove for over 50 fun-filled years. His family was blessed to be by his side and had just celebrated his ninety eighth birthday.
Pete was predeceased by his loving wife Mary Sampson Braly. He is survived and will be deeply missed by his son Henry Lee Braly Jr. and his partner Karen Smith; his daughter Maryette Braly and son-in-law Michael Krafcik; his granddaughter Jenna Aery and her husband Art Aery; great-grandchildren, Braly and Chase Aery; his grandson Trevor Clifford and his wife Daria Shustova; and his sister Jenie McCraw.
Commander Braly enlisted in the Navy in 1942 attending submarine school with President Jimmy Carter. He earned his Electrical Engineering degree from Notre Dame. Submarine service included the USS Bergall, USS Redfin and command of USS Barracuda, USS IREX and Flotilla Two. Other assignments were on the staff of U.S. Naval Research Laboratory in Washington D.C. and Naval Guided Missile School in Virginia. During his 25-year career in the Navy he was awarded the American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal with one bronze star, World War II Victory Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star. In 1965, he became a faculty member of the Naval Submarine School as Director. Upon retiring from the Navy, he was an engineer at General Dynamics in Groton.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at The Clipper in Westerly, R.I. and his hospice caregivers.
A private celebration of his life will be held Sept. 19.
