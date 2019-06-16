Home

Henry Buonocore

Henry Buonocore In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of Henry "Casso" Buonocore Who Left This Earth On February 12, 2017 Happy Father's Day to our Dad! The Great Casso! Talent Personified! Today we celebrate you and your Wonderful Life! You were the best Father ever! and a devoted husband to our amazing Mom! We all miss your smiling face and all the laughs we had. You knew how to live! Until we meet again, Greatly Missed and Loved by Your Family, Ann, Toula, and Loving Wife Kay. Xoxo!
Published in The Day on June 16, 2019
