New London - Henry Edward Kydd Sr., 92, of New London passed away June 15, 2020. He was born April 8, 1928, in Perth Amboy, N.J., to Ernest and Emmeline (Rogers) Kydd.
Mr. Kydd grew up in New London, living in The Fort. After his graduation from Chapman Technical High School, class of 1946, he enlisted in the Army. He served for twenty-two years and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan, San Francisco, Calif., Governors Island, N.Y. and San Juan, Puerto Rico. While enlisted, he studied at the University of Connecticut where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. He was a member of the 384th all Black Army Band at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Va., and the 1st Army Band in Governors Island, N.Y. Music was a mainstay in his life with his fondest memories being the time he spent playing with his brothers for dances around New London. He played the trombone, stand-up bass and banjo.
He retired from the Army as a Sergeant First Class in 1969 and returned to New London with his family. He was employed at William W. Backus Hospital as a supervisor in the Bacteriology laboratory until his retirement in 1982. In 1983 he was asked to manage New London's first shelter for the homeless, the Covenant Shelter. He spent thirteen years with the shelter, retiring again in 1996. He was honored by the shelter for his work in 2013 and received the first Merrill Fontaine Award. An award given to an outstanding citizen that is dedicated to community.
Mr. Kydd was preceded in death by his parents; and two of his brothers, Ernest Jr. and Carlton. His sister Molly; and twin brother Harold survive him.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Annie; and their children, Tina (James), Henry (Pamela), Logan (Timothea), Regina (Rodrick), Michael (Sharrill), Anthony (Leslie) and Bernice Kydd.
He leaves behind his own army of grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on: James, Johonna, Henry III (Alexa), Mallory (Jamal), Logan Jr. (Christina), Alexander, Rodrick Jr., Casandra (Alex), Michael, Peter, Nora, Catharine, Margaret, Amelie, Henry IV, Ainsley, Landon, Carter, Sadie, Logan III, Olivia, Liam, Kiara and Frankie. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Thomas L Neilan & Sons Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements.www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Donations in his memory can be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT. 06360 or St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal Street, New London, CT. 06320.
Mr. Kydd grew up in New London, living in The Fort. After his graduation from Chapman Technical High School, class of 1946, he enlisted in the Army. He served for twenty-two years and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan, San Francisco, Calif., Governors Island, N.Y. and San Juan, Puerto Rico. While enlisted, he studied at the University of Connecticut where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology. He was a member of the 384th all Black Army Band at Fort Eustis in Newport News, Va., and the 1st Army Band in Governors Island, N.Y. Music was a mainstay in his life with his fondest memories being the time he spent playing with his brothers for dances around New London. He played the trombone, stand-up bass and banjo.
He retired from the Army as a Sergeant First Class in 1969 and returned to New London with his family. He was employed at William W. Backus Hospital as a supervisor in the Bacteriology laboratory until his retirement in 1982. In 1983 he was asked to manage New London's first shelter for the homeless, the Covenant Shelter. He spent thirteen years with the shelter, retiring again in 1996. He was honored by the shelter for his work in 2013 and received the first Merrill Fontaine Award. An award given to an outstanding citizen that is dedicated to community.
Mr. Kydd was preceded in death by his parents; and two of his brothers, Ernest Jr. and Carlton. His sister Molly; and twin brother Harold survive him.
He leaves behind his wife of 69 years, Annie; and their children, Tina (James), Henry (Pamela), Logan (Timothea), Regina (Rodrick), Michael (Sharrill), Anthony (Leslie) and Bernice Kydd.
He leaves behind his own army of grandchildren and great-grandchildren to carry on: James, Johonna, Henry III (Alexa), Mallory (Jamal), Logan Jr. (Christina), Alexander, Rodrick Jr., Casandra (Alex), Michael, Peter, Nora, Catharine, Margaret, Amelie, Henry IV, Ainsley, Landon, Carter, Sadie, Logan III, Olivia, Liam, Kiara and Frankie. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private graveside service with Military Honors will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Thomas L Neilan & Sons Funeral Homes are handling the arrangements.www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Donations in his memory can be made to the Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT. 06360 or St. James Episcopal Church, 76 Federal Street, New London, CT. 06320.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jun. 17, 2020.