Henry F. Curtis Sr.


1929 - 2020
Henry F. Curtis Sr. Obituary
Waterford - Henry F. Curtis Sr., 90, of Waterford passed away Jan. 22, 2020, at his home. He was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Medford, Mass. the son of Ralph F. and Esther A. (Lowry) Curtis.

Mr. Curtis worked at Electric Boat as an engineer for over 30 years. He was married to Grace (Thiele) Curtis. She passed away in 2006.

Services are incomplete. A full obituary with finalized service information will be published in a future edition of The Day. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London assisted the family with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
